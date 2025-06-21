Watch: Hasan Nawaz ties the knot in simple wedding ceremony

LAYYAH: Pakistan’s batter Hasan Nawaz tied the knot in a simple marriage ceremony.

The young cricketer’s wedding ceremony was held in Layyah, Punjab, attended by close friends and family. Hasan Nawaz shared photos from the event on social media, writing: “Alhamdulillah… starting a new journey!”

Fans and fellow cricketers flooded social media with congratulatory messages and warm wishes, celebrating this joyous moment in his life.

Hasan Nawaz’s PSL performance

The 22-year-old aggressive opener known for his explosive batting, made headlines earlier this year by scoring the fastest T20 century for Pakistan against New Zealand.

In the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 final, Hasan delivered a stellar performance for Quetta Gladiators. Despite regular wickets falling at the other end, Hasan played a crucial, aggressive innings, scoring a blistering fifty off just 21 balls.

He continued his onslaught, punishing nearly every Lahore Qalandars bowler, ultimately scoring an impressive 76 runs off 43 balls — a knock that showcased his immense talent and composure under pressure.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators batter Hasan Nawaz opened up on the change in his batting number in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The right-handed batter made his T20I debut for Pakistan in the series against New Zealand earlier this year.

Hasan Nawaz opened the innings for the Greenshirts in the five-match T20I away series.

The 22-year-old took the cricket world by storm, with a 45-ball ton in just the second game of his career.

However, Quetta Gladiators moved him down the order for their PSL 10 campaign, and he plays at the No. 3 position.