Hasan Nawaz talks about batting position shuffle in PSL 10

Quetta Gladiators batter Hasan Nawaz has opened up on the change in his batting number in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The right-handed batter made his T20I debut for Pakistan in the series against New Zealand earlier this year.

Hasan Nawaz opened the innings for the Greenshirts in the five-match T20I away series.

The 22-year-old took the cricket world by storm, with a 45-ball ton in just the second game of his career.

However, Quetta Gladiators moved him down the order for their PSL 10 campaign, and he plays at the No. 3 position.

The right-handed batter has scored 323 runs for the side, featuring 24 sixes, the most by a batter in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League.

In a recent chat with ARY News, Hasan Nawaz opened up on the side’s PSL 10 campaign and his batting position.

“All the team players are on the same page to become champions. I always play for the team. My objective would be to give my team runs when I used to open. The team now needs a batter in the middle order, so I am playing there,” he said.

According to Nawaz, a shuffle in the batting position helps batters improve their batting.

“I am learning a lot from the experience. When you play at different positions, you learn to score in different situations,” Hasan Nawaz said.

It is worth noting here that the right-handed batter is part of the Pakistan squad, scheduled to play a three-match T20I home series against Bangladesh later this month.

All three games of the upcoming series will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 27, 29, and 31.

