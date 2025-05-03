Watch: Hasan Nawaz smashes two sixes as Islamabad’s fielders crumble

In a nail-biting finish, young Quetta Gladiators batter Hassan Nawaz led his team to a dramatic win over Islamabad United by smashing two sixes in the final over of the PSL 10 match.

The clash between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators turned out to be one of the most thrilling encounters of the current Pakistan Super League season.

Quetta Gladiators needed 15 runs in the last over of PSL 10 thriller with just two wickets remaining. Under immense pressure, Hassan Nawaz held his nerve and turned the tide in Quetta’s favour.

Luck also played its part as Islamabad’s fielders dropped three crucial catches in the final over, giving Hassan Nawaz multiple lifelines.

The young batter capitalised on the opportunities and responded with two massive sixes.

The set batter Hassan Nawaz, having had consecutive chances on the first two deliveries, hit Muhammad Shahzad for a six. He missed the fourth delivery but stole two runs thanks to another dropped catch.

Quetta Gladiators chased down 158 with two wickets and one ball to spare. With Hassan Nawaz on strike, the equation had shrunk to 15 runs needed off the final over.

Hassan Nawaz was adjudged player of the match for his innings of 64 off 41 laced with four sixes and two fours.

Read More: Quetta Gladiators edge Islamabad United in PSL last-over thriller

Rilee Rossouw also contributed with 27 runs. For Islamabad United, Naseem Shah and Salman Irshad took two wickets each, while Jason Holder, Muhammad Nawaz and Salman Ali Agha grabbed a wicket each.

After being asked to bat first, Islamabad United posted 157-9 in their allotted overs, setting Quetta Gladiators a target of 158 runs to chase.

For the defending champions, Muhammad Nawaz top-scored with a resilient 49 runs, hammering fives sixes and a four.

Sahibzada Farhan contributed a brisk 39 off 24 balls while Kyle Mayers made 17-ball 22.

Faheem Ashraf remained the standout bowler, claiming four wickets, while Kyle Jamieson picked up two. Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmad, and Saud Shakeel took a wicket each.

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI

Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Hassan Nawaz, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad and Finn Allen.

Islamabad United Playing XI

Kyle Mayers, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha (c), Andries Gous (wk), Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah and Salman Irshad.