web analytics
25.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Hasan Nawaz bags unwanted record with two ducks in two games

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan cricket team’s opening batter Hasan Nawaz joined an unwanted list after scoring his second consecutive duck in the PAK vs NZ T20I series on Tuesday.

The right-handed batter was among the debutants for the national side in the first T20I against New Zealand on March 16 in Christchurch.

Hasan Nawaz, however, failed on his international debut as he was dismissed by New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy on a duck in the first game of the five-match PAK vs NZ series.

Pakistan lost the game by nine wickets after they were bundled out for 91 in 18.4 overs.

In the second game, Hasan Nawaz fell to Duffy for the second time on a duck to become the sixth batter to register two consecutive ducks in his first two international games.

The Pakistan cricket team’s emerging batter was dismissed after facing just three balls, without scoring a single run.

Read more: Haris Rauf hits back at critics after second consecutive defeat to NZ

Hasan Nawaz is also the second Pakistani to be dismissed for two consecutive ducks in his first two T20Is, joining Arshad Iqbal.

Player                         Country                     Matches

Matthew Sinclair        New Zealand     vs AUS 2005, vs AUS 2007

Joe Denly                     England           vs AUS 2009, vs SA 2009

Imrul Kayes               Bangladesh        vs PAK 2010, vs AUS 2010

Kyle Jarvis                  Zimbabwe         vs PAK 2011, vs NZ 2011

Arshad Iqbal                Pakistan           vs BAN 2021, vs Hong Kong 2023

Hasan Nawaz              Pakistan           vs NZ 2025, vs NZ 2025

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.