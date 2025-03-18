Hasan Nawaz bags unwanted record with two ducks in two games

Pakistan cricket team’s opening batter Hasan Nawaz joined an unwanted list after scoring his second consecutive duck in the PAK vs NZ T20I series on Tuesday.

The right-handed batter was among the debutants for the national side in the first T20I against New Zealand on March 16 in Christchurch.

Hasan Nawaz, however, failed on his international debut as he was dismissed by New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy on a duck in the first game of the five-match PAK vs NZ series.

Pakistan lost the game by nine wickets after they were bundled out for 91 in 18.4 overs.

In the second game, Hasan Nawaz fell to Duffy for the second time on a duck to become the sixth batter to register two consecutive ducks in his first two international games.

The Pakistan cricket team’s emerging batter was dismissed after facing just three balls, without scoring a single run.

Read more: Haris Rauf hits back at critics after second consecutive defeat to NZ

Hasan Nawaz is also the second Pakistani to be dismissed for two consecutive ducks in his first two T20Is, joining Arshad Iqbal.

Player Country Matches

Matthew Sinclair New Zealand vs AUS 2005, vs AUS 2007

Joe Denly England vs AUS 2009, vs SA 2009

Imrul Kayes Bangladesh vs PAK 2010, vs AUS 2010

Kyle Jarvis Zimbabwe vs PAK 2011, vs NZ 2011

Arshad Iqbal Pakistan vs BAN 2021, vs Hong Kong 2023

Hasan Nawaz Pakistan vs NZ 2025, vs NZ 2025