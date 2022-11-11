‘Not through mutual consent’: Hasan Noman speaks up on divorce from Madiha Rizvi

Actor Hasan Noman breaks silence on his divorce from Madiha Rizvi; says ‘it was not through mutual consent’.

Days after the ‘Jhooti’ actor announced separation from her ex-husband, Noman has now shared his side on the matter. The ‘Baby’ actor, Thursday, said that although their divorce has been finalized legally, it was not through mutual consent.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In his official statement shared on social media, Noman noted: “I would like to announce that although our divorce has been finalized, but it was not through mutual consent.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasan Noman (@hasannoman2)

“I have been very concerned about our daughters to have a well rounded life experience and would want to reiterate that I strongly believe in the institution of marriage and did not want this divorce. Mostly because I do not want my daughters to go through life without both their parents.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasan Noman (@hasannoman2)

“Madiha exercised her right to divorce which resulted in this decision that I condemn as a Muslim,” his note concluded.

For the uninitiated, Rizvi on Tuesday announced on her Instagram handle that she and Noman have ‘amicably’ finalized their divorce.

“The final conclusion is to part our ways for the best,” the actor reiterated as she requested fans and followers for prayers and asked them to refrain from insensitive comments. read more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madiha Rizvi Official (@diyariz)

Madiha Rizvi – daughter of veteran actor, Deeba Rizvi – and Hasan Noman – son of late celebrated artist, Rasheed Naz – got married in 2013. The ex-couple share two daughters together.

Comments