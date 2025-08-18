It’s official: Hasan Raheem confirms his marriage to Noor

Hasan Raheem is officially off the market, as the heartthrob singer confirmed his marriage to Dr. Noor, with the first pictures of the wedding.

With the wedding season in full swing in Pakistan, Hasan Raheem has also joined the long list of celebrities who tied the knot this year, he confirmed, with the very first pictures of himself and his gorgeous bride on the social site Instagram.

The ‘Joona’ hitmaker, who tied the knot to Noor-us-Sabah, said to be his cousin, in a traditional Gilgiti wedding ceremony last week, turned to his official handle on Sunday to share the glimpses from their nikah shoot, clicked by Islamabad-based wedding filmmakers, Ocular films. “Teri chaiye ni raaye,” he wrote in the caption.

In a light-hearted addition, Raheem also noted that in the caption, it’s his ‘real’ wedding this time, referencing his April prank, when he broke millions of fangirls’ hearts with his false marriage announcement, to actually launch his single with Justin Bibis, titled ‘Memories’.

Thousands of social users liked the now-viral post and extended their heartfelt wishes to the couple for this new phase of life.

