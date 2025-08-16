web analytics
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Logan Paul marries Nina Agdal in an Italian ceremony

WWE star and YouTuber Logan Paul has married his girlfriend, Danish supermodel Nina Agdal, in a lavish Italian ceremony.

As reported by foreign media, Logan Paul, 30, and his fiancée, Nina Agdal, 33, who have been dating for over three years, tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday, August 15, confirmed his younger brother Jake.

Sharing a video of the couple saying their vows on his Instagram stories, the younger Paul brother wrote, “I’ve seriously been crying!”

For the big day, the groom looked suave in a white suit jacket, paired with black pants and bow tie, while his stunning bride slipped into a strapless and corseted lace wedding dress, paired with a long tulle veil.

Notably, Agdal, who had previously dated Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio, has been romantically involved with Paul since 2022. He also proposed to her in Lake Como, in July 2023, before the couple formally announced their engagement in an Instagram post.

Last April, Paul confirmed that he and Agdal are expecting their first child together.

Their daughter, Esme, born in September, was also one of the very few guests who witnessed Paul and Agdal’s Italy nuptials.

Also Read: Aima Baig ties the knot

