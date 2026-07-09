Hashim Noorzai: Quetta trader murder case 'solved'

The police in Quetta claim to have solved the murder case of trader Mohammad Hashim Noorzai, saying the killing of the businessman was due to a business dispute involving Rs.160 million rather than personal enmity.

Speaking at a press conference in police lines, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Quetta, Imran Shaukat, has revealed that police had arrested five suspects, including the alleged mastermind, Hikmatullah Noorzai.

According to police, Hikmatullah’s brother and alleged accomplice, Saadullah Noorzai, remains at large, and police say a team has been formed to locate and arrest him.

Police also claimed to have recovered the weapon allegedly used in the killing following the suspects’ interrogation, and also arrested two additional suspects while they were attempting to flee the city.

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DIG Imran Shaukat said that four rifles and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from their possession. Efforts are continuing to recover the vehicle allegedly used in the attack.

He also claimed to have solved three other high-profile murder cases in Quetta and stated that the main suspect in the Gowalmandi murder case, Syed Naeem Shah, had been arrested along with the alleged murder weapon.

The suspect in the Zarghoon Abad murder case, Shah Mohammad, was also arrested with the weapon police say was used in the killing.

In the Shalkot murder case, police said the woman named as the main suspect had been arrested, while efforts were underway to apprehend her alleged accomplices.