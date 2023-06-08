Hashir Khan: Jinnah house attacker speaks up in latest video

ISLAMABAD: In a recent development, the investigators released a video message of Hashir Khan Durrani, another prime suspect involved in the May 9 riots following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief from Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the miscreant, identified as Hashir Khan Durrani, is the information secretary of PTI’s youth wing.

During the attack on Jinnah house, Hashir Khan relentlessly shouted slogans of revolution, exclaiming, “Congratulations on the revolution, we will liberate ourselves from the clutches of the military!” He declared, “Four generals cannot decide the fate of this country.”

In today’s video message, Hashir Khan revealed that the attack on the Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House) was planned beforehand in Zamzan Park. The party’s leadership made the plan including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, and Sheikh Imtiaz.

Hashir Khan explained that we had already planned the attack under the given circumstances. This attack was a manifestation of the statement made by the party’s chairman, which filled our minds with anti-military sentiments, and it had the intended effect.

Hashir mentioned that he was also present during the attack. He recorded a video, arousing the people by saying that the revolution had arrived and the flag was raised, clarifying that it was not the Corps Commander’s House but Khan House.

The army’s response during these events was highly positive, as our military did not harm any civilian or cause any damage.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

The violent protestors first raided Jinnah House at 5:15 pm, however, the security forces pushed back the protestors who were 20 to 30 in number. At 5:27 PM, the miscreants re-entered Jinnah House with a gradually increasing number, and from 5:30 pm to 6 o’clock, the miscreants started vandalized the Jinnah House۔

Furthermore, Jinnah House was completely burned at 6:07 pm by the miscreants meanwhile, another group of violent protestors reached Jinnah House at 6:13 pm from Dharampura.

Around 2,000 miscreants were present in Jinnah House between 6:30 pm to 7:55 pm, who vandalized the valuables inside the house. The devastation continued until 8 pm.

Revelations make it clear that Jinnah House was systematically attacked with full planning and coordination، This included the direct participation and guidance of some ‘violent’ leaders۔

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore was also came under attack during a the violent protest by PTI workers.