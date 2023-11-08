Mohammed Shami’s ex-wife Hasin Jahan speaks up about his performance

The saga between India cricketer Mohammed Shami and his former wife Hasin Jahan took a new turn after the latter’s comments on her ex-husband amid the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The marriage life of Mohammed Shami, who has proved himself as a valuable player for India with his performances, has been marred with controversy. They got married in 2014 to Hasin Jahan in 2014 and the couple welcomed their first daughter.

It all started when Hasin Jahan accused Mohammed Shami of subjecting her to domestic violence along with engaging in adultery and match-fixing.

Her accusations led to the Board of Control for Cricket in India withholding his contract.

She then took legal action against him by filing a First Information Report (FIR) at Jadavpur police station. She provided his conversations with different women and also shared the telephone recordings as evidence.

Mohammed Shami opened up on the match-fixing allegations by stating that Hasin Jahan turned ‘evil’ and would “die for his country but never betray” it.

She sought justice by taking the matter to the Supreme Court this year. The apex court directed West Bengal Sessions Court to decide Shami domestic violence case in a month.

It is pertinent to mention that Mohammed Shami was ordered to pay a monthly alimony of INR1,30,000 to estranged wife Hasin Jahan in a domestic violence case by a Kolkata court.

The alimony would be divided into a personal alimony of INR50,000 per month while the remaining amount of INR80,000 will go as child allowance.

However, Hasin Jahan – despite getting the verdict in her favour – had said that she would challenge the court’s decision as her minimum expenses cost INR50,000.

However, his personal issues has not interfered in his professional live as he is giving memorable performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

However, his former wife made news again this time with his performances in the ongoing world championships.

Hasin Jahan, in an interview with a local news channel, said she wishes India the best for the ongoing tournament but won’t wish her former husband’s success.

“Main Team India ko best wishes dungi, jarur dungi, lekin usse nahi dungi (It would definitely wish India the best for the World Cup but not to him [Mohammed Shami].”

However, she hoped that he would earn more and support her and their daughter by giving good performances.

“Kuch bhi hai, accha perform kr rha hai, accha khelega, team main bana rahega, achha kamayega toh humara bhavishya secure rahega [Whatever it is, he is performing well and would remain in the team if he does well. Our future would be secure if he earns well].”

