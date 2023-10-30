‘Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah are better than anyone in World Cup 2023’

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed opened up on India pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah’s performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared seven wickets to help India dismiss defending champions England for 129 in chase of the 230-run target in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Mohammed Shami was the standout bowler with figures of 4-22 in seven overs. Jasprit Bumrah returned with figures of 3-32 in 6.5 overs.

Aaqib Javed spoke highly of the India pacers. The former cricketer said pacers can generate seam movement on a spin-friendly pitch.

Aaqib Javed said Mohammed Shami has played just two matches in the tournament and was impressive in both of them.

The former Pakistan pacer went on to the India duo is better than the rest in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far.

It is pertinent to mention that Jasprit Bumrah is the second-highest wicket taker in the tournament so far with 14 scalps from six wickets at an economy of 3.91. Mohammed Shami, on the other hand, is the fifth-highest wicket-taker with nine dismissals from two games at an economy of 4.47.

