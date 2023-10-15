Jasprit Bumrah delighted over praise from Pakistan’s legendary pacer

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah expressed his delight at receiving praise from the legendary Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis.

Bumrah’s comments came after he was awarded the Player of the Match following India’s 7-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Babar Azam’s 50 became Pakistan’s only saving grace as India’s Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav rattled Pakistan’s batting line-up.

Bumrah highlighted that the Indian bowlers quickly assessed the playing conditions, making it challenging for the Pakistani batsmen. Bumrah contributed with two wickets as India managed to restrict Pakistan to 191 runs in 30.3 overs.

Read more: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets with 19 overs to spare

Additionally, he mentioned that he observed some turn in Ravindra Jadeja’s deliveries, which influenced their strategy, using slower deliveries to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan. Bumrah concluded with figures of two wickets for only 19 runs conceded in his seven overs.

“There was a little phase in that when there was a reverse swing. It was the outswinger and not the cutter. I have seen him (Waqar Younis) and Wasim Akram bowl some magical deliveries while growing up. So him praising me is a great feeling,” said Jasprit Bumrah.