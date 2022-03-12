Viral: Hassan Ali follows David Warner with unique dance

Karachi: Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali, who made a comeback to the test team in the 2nd test, has grabbed attention with his unique dance step.

The second test of the Benaud-Qadir series between Pakistan and Australia started today at the National Stadium Karachi.

Hassan Ali who missed out on the Rawalpindi test was caught in the camera’s eye while doing a unique dance step.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the video of the interesting dance over their Twitter account.



Hassan Ali does his dance step and takes a bow as the crowd cheers. Shaheen Afridi also gives a high-five to Hassan with a big smile over his face.

Australian opener David Warner had also made headlines with his dance moves in the Rawalpindi test. Fans had been amused with the Australian opener’s jolly and fun behaviour.



The Australian cricket team has toured Pakistan after 24 long years and is currently playing the three test match series with Pakistan.

Also Read : Pak vs Aus: David Warner wins the internet with ‘desi moves’

The series is currently levelled at 0-0 as the first test was drawn.

Comments