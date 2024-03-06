Hassan, Hussain Nawaz move court against arrest warrants in Avenfield case

LAHORE: Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Wednesday, filed a plea in accountability court seeking suspension of arrest warrants in Avenfield reference, ARY News reported.

An accountability court on July 11, 2018 issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, who were declared absconders in the Avenfield reference case.

The plea filed in the court stated that Hassan and Hussain Nawaz are scheduled to return to Pakistan on March 12 and urged the court to suspend the arrest warrants.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana said that notice will be issued on this plea. At this, the court issued notice to the investigation officer for tomorrow.

Both Hussain and Hassan, who are currently in London, were instructed to appear before the accountability court which sought to wind up references in the Avenfield reference case and other graft cases.

In a major relief for the PML-N, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier acquitted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield reference.

The case background

An accountability court on July 6, 2018, sentenced former premier Nawaz Sharif to a total of 10 years in prison and directed him to pay a fine of £8 million after finding him guilty on different charges in the Avenfield reference. The court also disqualified Sharif for holding public office for 10 years.

Judge Muhammad Bashir had handed out seven-year imprisonment to the former premier’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and a fine of £2 million. While her husband Safdar was awarded one year’s jail term.