Hassan Niazi to be handed over to Lahore police

QUETTA: Lahore police have sought the custody of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s nephew – Barrister Hassan Khan Niazi, ARY News reported.

Balochistan Home Department has penned down a letter to province’s Inspector-General (IG), instructing the latter to hand over Hasan Niazi to Lahore police.

The Quetta police had registered a case against Hassan Khan Niazi for inciting violence and interfering in government affairs.

In the letter, the home department noted the PTI leader was wanted by Lahore Police in FIR No. 388/23. It also directed IG Balochistan to ensure ‘foolproof’ security of Imran Khan’s nephew.

Sources told ARY News that a delegation of Lahore police were present in Quetta for the custody of Hassan Niazi.

Earlier, a judicial magistrate handed over Barrister Hassan Khan Niazi, the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan to Quetta police on one-day transit remand. The Quetta police urged the court to hand over Barrister on transit remand.

Meanwhile, a local court in Balochistan granted bail to Hassan Niazi in a case pertaining to inciting violence.

The judicial magistrate approved Khan Niazi’s bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000 and rejected a plea filed by police seeking five-day physical remand of PTI leader.

