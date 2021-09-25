Haunted: ‘The Conjuring’ home up for sale for $1.2 million

A colonial home in Rhode Island that was the focus of 2013 horror hit The Conjuring is up for sale for a whopping $1.2 million!

Real estate agent Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty lists the 3,109 sq. ft house in Burrillville as “one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States”, and it is reportedly on the market for the second time in two years with the price now three times higher!

According to local legend, the home is believed to be haunted by Bathsheba Sherman, a woman who lived in the house in the 1800s. “To this day, countless happenings have been reported,” the real estate company said in a statement.

The listing further mentions: “The current caretakers have reported countless happenings in the house, and have turned overnight guest bookings and group events on the property into a steady successful business.”

The farmhouse was bought by paranormal enthusiasts Jennifer and Cory Heinzen for about $440,000 in 2019, who used the spooky location to host events and rented rooms overnight to fellow paranormal enthusiasts and investigators.

The Conjuring itself, while not filmed at the house, was famously based on the chilling experiences of the Perron family who occupied the property in the 1970s. The third instalment in the franchise, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, premiered in June 2021.