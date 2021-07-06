FIA Karachi detains 2 ‘smugglers’, seizes Rs30m cash in possession

KARACHI: The State Bank circle of Federal Investigation Bureau (FIA) has Tuesday claimed to have arrested at least two impostors who smuggle cash via hawala/hundi channels and recovered also Rs30 million in cash from their possession pretending to be traders, ARY News reported.

The alleged smugglers were engaged in hundi/hawala in the garb of business activities, FIA said.

Two cars worth Rs120 million were also seized from their possession other than Rs30 million in cash, FIA Sindh officials have said. They added the suspects have about Rs340 million in their bank accounts that have been frozen now.

Separately today from Punjab, the officials of Sukheke police station have foiled a bid to smuggle arms and ammunition by seizing 15 pistols, five rifles, four repeaters and 12,000 bullets in Hafizabad.

Police claimed to have arrested an arms smuggler besides recovering a huge cache of weapons and ammunition from his possession. Police said that the weapons were hidden inside secret sections of the vehicle of the ‘inter-provincial arms smuggler’.