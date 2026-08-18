Hayden Panettiere: Justin Chatwin remembers with sweet memos

Hayden Panettiere’s co-star Justin Chatwin opened up about what the actress was like on her last movie set before her sudden death at age 36.

Justin Chatwin claimed that he noticeably saw a different person around and was unusually open about her personal struggles. In an interview with PEOPLE, he noted, “Hayden seemed different when I met her this time than when I met her in the early years”.

The actor, who says he has been sober for 15 years, recalled recognizing that the Scream IV actress was struggling while filming Sleepwalker, a movie centered on a woman dealing with the loss of her daughter after a tragic car accident. It is pertinent to note that in real life, she was a mother to her daughter Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, 11, whom she shared with her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.

According to Chatwin, Panettiere was warm and genuine off camera, but she also appeared to be dealing with deep loneliness. He said he particularly valued the moments when she let her guard down and spoke candidly about her life. The Canadian actor further mentioned, “She had a beautiful heart. She was authentic with me about her life, and she opened up about her struggles with addiction”.

Read More:Inside Hayden Panettiere’s troubled relationship with Brian Hickerson

The 43-year-old also reflected on the wider pressures of Hollywood and the toll he believes the industry can take on young performers. He said the Amber Alert actress’ struggles were part of a much bigger problem that continues to affect people in the entertainment industry. He further mentioned, “I feel angry, because I want to point a finger at something for this, and it keeps happening”. He said he was left deeply saddened by Panettiere’s death, remembering her as someone he genuinely enjoyed working with and who had been willing to share her most vulnerable experiences with him.

Previously, Chatwin crossed paths with the late celebrity during her Heroes days, reunited with her years later while filming the psychological thriller in winter 2025.

In 2018, the actress gave full custody of Kaya to Klitschko while she struggled with addiction and postpartum depression.