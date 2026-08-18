Inside Hayden Panettiere’s troubled relationship with Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere’s on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, came to light with his previous domestic violence allegations.

According to ABC 4 News, Hickerson and Panettiere dated “on and off for four years, from 2018-2022”. During their relationship, Hickerson was arrested multiple times and was sentenced to 45 days in prison for domestic violence in 2021.

Hickerson previously addressed his arrest in comments to TMZ. “Man, I mean, I think it speaks for itself,” he said. “I got arrested for, you know, abusing her, and I wouldn’t blame her friends for being pissed off at me.”

After Panettiere discussed their relationship in her memoir, Hickerson said, “Hayden’s book’s incredible. I think it’s great. I think everyone should read it. I mean, the domestic violence stuff in my chapter, everybody should read it.” He also said, “You got to be vulnerable and, you know, I did it.” According to the report, Hickerson was accused of wilfully inflicting corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon Panettiere.

Read More:Hayden Panettiere’s close friends reveal her health issues

A felony domestic violence case was dismissed in 2019, while he faced another charge in 2020 after being accused of punching Panettiere “with a closed fist on the right side of her face.”

In 2021, Panettiere said, “I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life.”

Panettiere died on Sunday, August 16, her father confirmed to ABC News. The cause of death has not been established. She was found unresponsive at a home in Greenville, South Carolina, and police do not suspect foul play.