Hayden Panettiere’s close friends reveal her health issues

Hayden Panettiere’s sudden and tragic death at 36 was caused by her long-term severe health condition leading up to her death.

During the latest interview with Page Six, the hairdresser and good friend of the deceased, Erick Orellana, told the press, “I know she suffered earlier this year with her back”.

Her pal claimed that Hayden’s medical scare was so “severe” that she was unable to move. Erick further added, “At one point, it was even hard for her to move her legs”.

Back in March, Hayden was spotted using crutches to walk at LAX airport with her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, the outlet reported. But Erick also mentioned that Hayden apparently started to heal from the condition.

Another source told the outlet that the late actress “suffered from anxiety at times” and would “occasionally take medication for that. “And every so often that could impact her speech.”

Read More: Hayden Panettiere’s death: Police share new details

On August 16, Hayden passed away as her death was confirmed by her dad Skip Panettiere. He in his statement, “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden”. He continued, “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her and to the millions who watched her onscreen. We ask for privacy as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss.”

The cause of her death has not yet been revealed, while the autopsy reported “no signs of trauma,” according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.