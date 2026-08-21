Hayden Panettiere’s mother, Lesley Vogel, spoke about estrangement from her daughter. She also addressed her concern over the individual responsible for her daughter’s death.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vogel noted, “Although my daughter and I were estranged, it was not for lack of care or love. It was due to the involvement of a toxic individual who I believe led to her death.”

In an earlier interview with NBC News, Vogel had been more direct, naming Brian Hickerson: “This person in her life that we have been trying to get rid of for quite some time was with her at her death. And that was Brian Hickerson”.

Panettiere died on August 16 at age 36, and her death remains under investigation. Police have opened a probe, and according to ABC, the Drug Enforcement Administration has also joined the case.

A day after Vogel’s comments were made public, Hickerson, Panettiere’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, issued his first statement through his attorney, Sloan Ellis, who told TMZ, “Hayden’s death remains under investigation, and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed. As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play. Out of respect for Hayden’s loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time.”

Read More:Gayle King criticizes Hayden Panettiere’s mom over post-death remarks

Brian and his brother Zack Hickerson were reportedly with Panettiere around the time of her death in South Carolina. According to earlier reports, Zack found her unresponsive and called 911, while Brian was reportedly asleep in another room. Emergency responders attempted to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have said there were no visible signs of trauma, and a cause of death has not been publicly established.

Panettiere and Hickerson had a long, on-and-off relationship that drew significant public attention, including past domestic violence cases involving Hickerson. Despite this history, the two had remained connected and were reportedly together in the period leading up to her death.

Panettiere, best known for her roles in Heroes, Nashville, and the Scream franchise, was born on August 21, 1989. She died just days before what would have been her 37th birthday.