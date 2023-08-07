Hazara Express accident: Down track restored after 18 hours

Eighteen hours after the deadly Hazara Express accident in Nawab Shah, the down track has been restored for the rail traffic, ARY News reported on Monday.

At least 30 people were dead and over 100 sustained injuries when 10 bogies of Hazara Express travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi derailed near Nawab Shah.

Railway officials reported that the tragic incident occurred near Saharai Railway Station, located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah.

All the affected bogies from the down track were removed and the track was cleared after repair work. After clearance, the first train from Nawab Shah departed for Karachi, The up track is still suspended for the rail traffic.

Read more: 30 dead, 100 injured as Hazara Express bogies derail near Nawab Shah

DS Railway Nasir Khalili said trains are facing 12-18 hour delay after the Hazara Express accident. The passengers are being accommodated in the trains and those who don’t want to travel are being refunded the full amount of their tickets.

Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has raised suspicions of sabotage as the potential cause behind the train accident in Nawabshah.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said the ‘sabotage’ and ‘mechanical fault’ cannot be ruled out in the major train accident as it was moving on the normal speed.