‘Headless’ security guard’s picture leaves netizens terrified

A scary picture of a headless security guard sitting in front of a closed shop in India is going viral on social media.

The viral picture was posted on the social media application Reddit. It showed a man sitting on a chair in front of a closed shop. The talking point of the visual was that he had “no head”.

It turned out that the picture is an optical illusion. It garnered more than 13,000 upvotes and countless comments. Some expressed shock, while other was intrigued by it.

A user described the picture as mindblowing, while another said he couldn’t understand it.

There were some who managed to spot his head in the optical illusion. A user said it can be seen if the user zooms in. Another stated that the body part cannot be spotted because of the angle optical illusion was shot.

It is pertinent to mention that optical illusions are a fun way to test the brain and eyesight. Moreover, people can spend time looking at or solving them.

An unknown artist has created an optical illusion by painting a fairy-like structure spinning on a ball in the middle of a tree trunk. This illusion is intended to create a sense of depth.

Folk artist goes viral for his uncanny 3D graffiti painting. Things you’d love to see.😁🥴 Martinelli Seun Mr Macaroni David Hundeyin #Obidiots #TeamNigeriaCWG2022 National Anthem Melania Trump Chelsea FC Buhari pic.twitter.com/rO92AbHHem — Real Estate Priest. (@GregorOgholi) August 5, 2022

The amazing artwork was made in such a way that it looks like half the tree is floating in the air and the woman in an orange dress is standing under it.

In a viral video that shows how this optical illusion was created, an artist can be seen wrapping a piece of paper on a tree trunk. He then proceeds to draw an outline of a girl standing on top of a ball.

The artist then merges the background of the image with the background of the real location till it appears to be a part of the surroundings. He finishes his artwork by painting the girl.

In the end, it appears as if the girl were spinning on a ball as the tree trunk stands dissected into two parts.

