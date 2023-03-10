Optical illusion reveals how easily eyesight can be tricked

An optical illusion that reveals how a person’s eyesight gets tricked is going viral on social media platforms.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The illusion picture, made by iCompari, is designed via the Munker-White concept. There are lines in the background to trick your brain.

We see five separate gas pumps, each having a different colour.

We can see three extra rows simulating the same pattern below. Moreover, only each other column sees horizontal lines through them.

The brain teaser distorts the gas pumps’ original colour even with all five of them having the same colour.

iCompari stated that the picture looks like there are a variety of different coloured fuel pumps, but there are only five different colours.

Related – Can you find mistakes, hidden scientists in five optical illusions?

“The colour of the fuel pumps is perceived to depend on the colour used on the lines around the image, he stated. “For example, a red line gives the fuel pump a different perceived colour.

“This can lead our brain to perceive some fascinating colour changes, which are not there.”

Comments