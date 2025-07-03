Who is Jack Quaid? ‘Heads of State’ actor grabs attention!

Co-starring with acclaimed actors like Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and John Cena in ‘Heads of State’, yet this young actor, Jack Quaid, has all the attention of netizens.

But who is he? Read on to know more about him!

Prime Video’s much-awaited action flick ‘Heads of State’ finally debuted on the streaming platform on Wednesday, and Jack Quaid, as a quirky safe house operator, Marty Comer, was quick to catch the attention of viewers.

Netizens cannot have enough of the actor’s unexpected charm and comic timing in the brief yet pivotal role, and hailed his cameo as the ‘cherry on top’ to the Elba-Cena starrer.

However, Quaid is no newbie to acting.

Coming from a family of actors, with his parents being Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, the actor made his debut playing a minor role in ‘The Hunger Games’, and continued to appear in shows and movies. However, his true breakthrough came as vigilante Hughie Campbell in the superhero series ‘The Boys’.

He also voiced roles in ‘Batman’, ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Star Trek’ and impressed fans with his performances in ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Scream’ films, among others.

Meanwhile, Prime Video’s original action comedy ‘Heads of State’, co-starring Quaid with Idris Elba, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root and Carla Gugino, started streaming on the OTT platform from July 2. Russian filmmaker Ilya Naishuller’s directorial opened to mixed reviews from critics.

