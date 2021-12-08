Sindh govt denying federal-funded health insurance, ration facility to people

KARACHI: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the Sindh government has refused a federal government’s offer to provide health insurance and ration subsidy to citizens in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

“People of Sindh province are being deprived of being included in the key projects of the Centre aimed at facilitating the masses,” he said from his Twitter handle while responding to a netizen on Twitter asking as to why the subsidy programs are not launched in the province-led by PPP government.

سندہ حکومت نے وفاقی حکومت کی ہر ممکن کوشش کے باوجود اپنے شہریوں کو ہیلتھ انشورنس اور راشن سبسڈی دینے سے انکار کر دیا جس کی وجہ سے سندہ کے شہری ان انتہائ ضروری منصوبوں میں شمولیت سے تا حال محروم ہیں https://t.co/6aTsqs6kUX — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 8, 2021



Earlier in the day, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the Punjab government has implemented the biggest social security program in the country with an expenditure of Rs320 billion as per the announcement made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While divulging details of the program launched by premier Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry said that under the initiative, the Punjab government would provide universal health coverage to the entire population in the biggest province of the country.

Read More: ‘PM IMRAN KHAN TO START UNIVERSAL HEALTH COVERAGE ON DEC 31’

“This is on the similar lines as done in the KP province,” he said adding that the Punjab sehat card will include health insurance of Rs1 million for every family in the province.

The information minister further shared that households earning less than 50,000 will be able to get food commodities on 30 percent subsidized rates. “The citizens could purchase pulses, ghee, and flour on 30 percent subsidized rates,” he said.

Special schemes including loans and scholarships are also being provided to the people of the province under the social security initiative, Fawad Chaudhry said while terming it one of the biggest programs in the country launched ever to safeguard public interests.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!