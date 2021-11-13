‘PM Imran Khan to start universal health coverage on Dec 31’

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will start the universal health coverage from Lahore on December 31, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the premier will soon distribute Ehsaas and Kissan cards to the farmers.

She said that better medical facilities will be provided to the Punjab citizens and the government is now going to provide them with universal health coverage.

Dr Rashid said that the citizens could receive free medical facilities up to Rs1 million.

READ: PM ASKS SINDH GOVT TO LAUNCH HEALTH CARD SCHEME

Yesterday, PM Imran Khan had approved key measures needed to roll out Sehat Card facility to the entire Punjab population from January 01.

The details were shared with the prime minister by Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid, who briefed that an overall Rs332 billion has been allocated for the distribution of Sehat cards among 29.3 million families in the province.

“8.5 million families in the Punjab province have so far received the cards while the remaining will receive the cards between January and March 2022,” she said in a briefing to Imran Khan.

The Sehat card would include free treatment of cancer, cardiac arrest and lungs-related diseases, sugar, surgeries and pregnancy-related operations.

READ: PM IMRAN KHAN LAUNCHES SEHAT INSAF CARD FOR SEVEN PUNJAB DISTRICTS

The health minister briefed that 300 private hospitals are also included in the panel of the card which would involve free treatment to those admitted to the hospital.

The prime minister had directed the minister to expedite the process of distribution of Sehat cards among the Punjab population.

In May this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card for seven districts of the Punjab province during a ceremony in Layyah, providing universal health coverage to the 100 per cent population of the districts.

Under the initiative, 100 per cent population of the seven districts in Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions will be covered under the Sehat Insaf Card.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!