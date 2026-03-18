Sana Yousaf case: 23 witnesses recorded, state counsel appointed

A court hearing in the murder case of TikToker Sana Yousaf has recorded further progress, with 23 witnesses having recorded their statements.

The proceedings were held before Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka.

During the proceedings, Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain Kyani appeared before the court and raised concerns over delays in the trial.

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Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain Kyani told the court that the defence had not previously cross-examined witnesses and was contributing to delays in the case. He noted that only limited cross-examination had taken place during the last hearing, in line with High Court directions.

In the absence of the defence lawyer, the court appointed state counsel Tariq Khan to represent the accused.

During the latest hearing, the state counsel completed the cross-examination of one witness. The statement of Sana Yousaf’s father was also recorded before the court.

The prosecution informed the court that statements of 23 witnesses have now been recorded, with more witnesses expected to appear at the next hearing.

The case was adjourned until March 18 2026, for further proceedings.