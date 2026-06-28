KARACHI: In a heart-wrenching incident, a drug addict slit a child’s throat with a sharp object in revenge for the child refusing to give him Rs 20, ARY News reported.

The brutal attack took place in the Hijrat Colony area of South District’s Saddar Town.

Police officials stated that the wounded child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

While a formal case has not yet been registered, police have successfully arrested the culprit.

Earlier, police found the body of a three-year-old girl packed inside a sack with signs of torture hours after she went missing.

According to rescue sources, the child’s body was immediately shifted to the hospital for legal formalities and a post-mortem examination.

Karachi police said the girl, identified as Kulsoom, had gone missing around noon after leaving her home to play outside.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), registered on the complaint of the victim’s father, Qasim, at Quaidabad Police Station, he had left for work at around 10 a.m. At approximately 4:30 p.m., his wife informed him by phone that their daughter had been missing since around noon.

The complainant stated that he returned home immediately and searched extensively for the child but was unable to locate her. Later, at around 7:45 p.m., he returned to the neighborhood and found a crowd gathered near his residence.

According to the FIR, neighbors informed him that his daughter’s body had been found inside a flour sack.

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The complaint further stated that unidentified persons had killed the child and dumped her body near the gate of the street.

Residents transported the girl to a hospital, where doctors informed the family that she had died several hours earlier, according to the FIR.