Heathrow passenger numbers fall in April as Iran war disrupts travel
- By Reuters -
- May 12, 2026
AAResize
Heathrow Airport said on Monday its passenger numbers fell 5% to 6.7 million in April as the Iran war disrupted travel plans, with traffic from the Middle East plunging more than 50%.
UK’s biggest airport by passenger traffic said transfer passenger numbers rose 10% as travellers rerouted through London.
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However, it warned last month that full-year passenger numbers were likely to be hit, despite absorbing some displaced demand following Middle East airspace closures.
Heathrow said it will review and update its 2026 passenger forecast in June, with Chief Executive Thomas Woldbye describing the impact the conflict as a “short-term disruption” that has not dented underlying demand.