Heathrow passenger numbers fall in April as Iran war disrupts travel

Heathrow Airport said on ​Monday its passenger numbers ‌fell 5% to 6.7 million in April as the Iran ​war disrupted travel plans, ​with traffic from the Middle ⁠East plunging more than ​50%.

UK’s biggest airport by passenger traffic said transfer ​passenger numbers rose 10% as travellers rerouted through London.

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However, it warned last ​month that full-year passenger ​numbers were likely to be hit, ‌despite ⁠absorbing some displaced demand following Middle East airspace closures.

Heathrow said it will review and update ​its 2026 ​passenger ⁠forecast in June, with Chief Executive Thomas ​Woldbye describing the ​impact ⁠the conflict as a “short-term disruption” that has not dented ⁠underlying ​demand.