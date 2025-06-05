Severe heatwave expected across Pakistan during Eid holidays: Met Office

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a severe heatwave warning across most parts of the country during the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha holidays and the following week.

According to the Met Office, a high-pressure system is expected to develop over Pakistan on June 07, which will grip most regions from June 08 onwards, significantly increasing day temperatures.

Daytime temperatures are expected to rise 5-7C above normal in the upper half of the country, including central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan from June 7-12.

In the southern half, covering upper and central Sindh, southern Punjab, and parts of Balochistan, temperatures are likely to remain 4-6C above normal during the same period.

Dust storms and gusty winds are also anticipated over the plains due to excessive surface heating.

The Met Office has urged the general public, especially children, elderly, and women, to avoid prolonged sun exposure and stay well-hydrated during the heatwave.

The citizens are advised to take all precautionary measures to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Rising temperatures in the northern areas could accelerate the snowmelt rate, potentially affecting water flows in rivers. The authorities have urged the judicious use of water and requested farmers to plan their crop activities in line with the forecast.

All concerned departments have been advised to stay alert and take necessary actions to mitigate risks during this severe weather spell.

The Met Office also recommended regularly checking official weather updates for the latest information and safety guidance.

Earlier, Met Office forecast rainfall on Eid-Ul-Adha in scores of districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan and Mansehra districts of KP are expected to receive rain from 07th to 09th June. Very hot and dry weather is expected on Eid Holidays in plain areas.

Met Office predicted that moist currents are penetrating in northeastern parts of the country, and a westerly wave is also likely to approach upper parts on 03rd June.