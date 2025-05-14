PDMA issues heatwave alert as temperatures soar

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa heatwave alert ahead of a sharp rise in temperatures expected between May 15 and May 19, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the PDMA warns that daytime temperatures in the province may exceed normal levels by five to seven degrees Celsius.

The advisory indicates that a western weather system is expected to enter the upper regions of the province on May 19 and 20, bringing possible rainfall and hailstorms to affected areas.

The PDMA heatwave alert urges the elderly and children to avoid direct exposure to sunlight between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

All district administrations have been instructed to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures to safeguard public health and safety.

Read More: Lightning strikes kill four in South Punjab: PDMA

In addition to general public safety measures, the PDMA has also instructed the health and medical services, paramedics, and rescue departments to stay fully alert during this period.

The advisory emphasises the importance of ensuring the welfare of livestock and pets, advising all relevant departments to stay prepared for any emergencies that may arise.

The PDMA stated that its Emergency Operation Centre is fully operational and encouraged the public to report any untoward incidents promptly.

Earlier, at least four people were killed and four others injured in lightning strikes across South Punjab on May 4, 2025, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The victims were residents of Rajanpur and Bahawalpur, the PDMA spokesperson confirmed.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia contacted the respective Deputy Commissioners and instructed them to ensure the injured receive best possible medical care.

He also announced that financial assistance would be provided to the families of the deceased.

Partly cloudy weather with rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Punjab, Northeast Balochistan Upper Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.