Lightning strikes kill four in South Punjab: PDMA

LAHORE: At least four people were killed and four others injured in lightning strikes across South Punjab on Sunday, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The victims were residents of Rajanpur and Bahawalpur, the PDMA spokesperson confirmed.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia contacted the respective Deputy Commissioners and instructed them to ensure the injured receive best possible medical care.

He also announced that financial assistance would be provided to the families of the deceased.

Partly cloudy weather with rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Punjab, Northeast Balochistan Upper Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

However, isolated hailstorm/heavy falls with windstorm/gusty winds is likely in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast and Southern Punjab and Northeast Balochistan during the forecast period.

Read more: PMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in Karachi

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-three, Quetta sixteen, Gilgit and Murree fourteen and Muzaffarabad eighteen degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind with thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag twelve degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-two, Leh minus-two, Pulwama eleven, Shopian nine and Baramulla fifteen degree centigrade.