PMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted rain and thunderstorms in Karachi, starting from the evening of May 5. The severe weather system is expected to last for a couple of days, bringing strong winds.

Upper Sindh and parts of Balochistan are also likely to experience rainfall and windy conditions, according to the latest weather forecast.

A warning regarding the humidity levels has also been given by the department, highlighting that the temperature would feel hotter than the actual temperature, and Karachi is likely to record a maximum of 37°C.

Accompanied by Karachi, rainfall and thunderstorms are also predicted in Islamabad, the Potohar region, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. Some zones might face heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Urging citizens to take precautionary measures against urban flooding, flash floods, and landslides, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather advisory.

Authorities have advised residents to remain alert and avoid needless travel, especially in areas at risk of landslides due to severe weather system.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has given a warning of strong thunderstorms that may last until May 4.

The advisory has pointed out the risk of lightning strikes, which have already caused two deaths and 24 injuries because of recent storms. Additionally, nine buildings faced partial damage.

Residents of Karachi are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary measures, as Karachi is set to experience rain and thunderstorms from May 5.

The authorities are keeping a sensitive vigilance to lessen the risks related with the impending severe weather system.

Earlier, NDMA’s National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) warned of heavy rainfall, windstorms, thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated hailstorms were expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Upper and Central Punjab, northern Balochistan, and southern Sindh.

The NDMA had attributed the adverse weather to moisture influx from eastern regions and the Arabian Sea, coupled with rising temperatures and humidity.