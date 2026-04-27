KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a nationwide heatwave alert, warning of a significant rise in temperatures across the country in the coming days, ARY News reported.

According to reports, temperatures are expected to remain 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal, with southern Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan likely to bear the brunt of the heatwave. The advisory further states that the ongoing heatwave conditions are expected to persist through the end of April and continue into the beginning of May.

Karachi and other coastal areas are also likely to experience a noticeable increase in temperature despite the moderating influence of the sea. Authorities have cautioned that the intensity of the heatwave may pose serious health risks, particularly for children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions.

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Citizens have been strongly advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, especially during peak daylight hours, and to take precautionary measures such as staying hydrated and wearing light clothing. Health experts emphasize that increased water intake can significantly reduce the risk of heatstroke during the heatwave.

Pakistan’s weather watchdog also indicated that western winds could bring dusty conditions to certain regions, further exacerbating the discomfort caused by the extreme weather.

Emergency and rescue services across the country have been placed on high alert to respond to any heatwave-related incidents. Both federal and provincial governments have been directed to implement preemptive measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing heatwave.

Officials warn that the current spell of extreme heat is likely to continue into the first week of May, urging the public to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety guidelines.