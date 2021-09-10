Heavy rain causes power outages in large parts of Lahore

LAHORE: More than 100 power feeders have tripped on Friday causing large parts of the city to go without electricity after heavy rainfall lashed the Punjab region for hours amid the new monsoon spell, ARY News reported.

The Lahore Electric Supply Company spokesperson said the power will be restored only after the rain has stopped.

With more than 100 feeders tripping, collapsing the electricity supply, many areas including Samnabad, Harbanspura, Multan Road, Bundar Road, Punjab University and Thokar Niaz Baig, are without power now.

Heavy rains have left parts of many Punjab cities inundated with rescue teams assigned to ensure people are not without means of life support.

Morning commuters greatly troubled on water-logged Karachi roads

Separately from Karachi in the aftermath of waking up to the news of rain post-midnight yesterday during the monsoon spell, the Karachiites experienced trouble while travelling to their offices, schools in the morning as water-logged roads greatly obstructed traffic.

The entire path leading to Gulberg Chowrangi from Water Pump remained inundated while the part of Gujjar Nullah spilt over onto the road near Landi Kotal in the central district.

Parts of M. A. Jinnah road have remained under the influence of rainwater as well and have posed challenges to the traffic flow.