Morning commuters greatly troubled on water-logged Karachi roads

KARACHI: As Karachiites woke up to the news of rain post-midnight today, the masses experienced trouble while travelling to their offices, schools in the morning as water-logged roads greatly obstructed traffic, ARY News reported.

The entire path leading to Gulberg Chowrangi from Water Pump remained inundated while the part of Gujjar Nullah spilt over onto the road near Landi Kotal in the central district.

Parts of M. A. Jinnah road have remained under the influence of rainwater as well and have posed challenge to the traffic flow.

Dewatering has been reportedly underway of the roads near Safari Park and NIPA as the swamped road imperil traffic flow.

Late night rain lashes parts of Karachi

Rain with strong winds lashed parts of Karachi in the early hours today.

Heavy downpour was reported in the city’s area including Malir, Model Colony, Airport, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Saddar, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Site, Nazimabad, Federal B Area, North Karachi, New Karachi and other areas.

The thundershower came at around 1:30 am and battered windows. It took only a few minutes before water began to pool on roads and streets.