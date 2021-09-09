Late night rain lashes parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Rain with strong winds lashed parts of Karachi on Late Wednesday night, ARY News reported.

Heavy downpour was reported in the city’s area including Malir, Model Colony, Airport, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Saddar, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Site, Nazimabad, Federal B Area, North Karachi, New Karachi and other areas.

The thundershower came at around 1:30 am and battered windows. It took only a few minutes before water began to pool on roads and streets.

The low-lying areas were submerged with rainwater.

Several parts of the city were plunged into darkness as more than 250 K-Electric feeders tripped and the power went out as soon after the rain began. The KE administration said that the teams are working on the ground and power has been restored to many areas.

The Met Office has forecast rains for Karachi from September 9 to September 11. Other districts in Sindh are also likely to receive rain. According to a weather report, a monsoon wave has strengthened over the Indian Ocean. “Packed with clouds, moisture and precipitation, it will trigger the formation of low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal from September 09”.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a rain alert across the country.