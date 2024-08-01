Heavy rain disrupts flight operations at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Heavy rain in Punjab’s capital has partially disrupted flight operations at Lahore airport, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The planes at the Lahore airport are currently parked in the accumulated rainwater at the airport. However, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) staff is working to clear the runway and adjoining area for take-offs and landings of the aircraft.

Heavy monsoon showers lashed Lahore, drenching the city with 350 millimeters of rain in just three hours, breaking a 44-year-old record.

According to the Met Office, strong monsoon currents will likely penetrate from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in upper parts leading to torrential monsoon rains across the country from August 1 to 6 with occasional gaps.

Rain in several areas inundated roads and streets in the provincial capital. Rain also disrupted electricity supply in Lahore as around 288 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped.

The LESCO has appealed the consumers to exercise restrain and added that teams are working to restore the supply.