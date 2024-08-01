Rain breaks 44-year record in Lahore

Heavy monsoon showers lashed Lahore, drenching the city with 350 millimeters of rain in just three hours, breaking a 44-year-old record.

According to the Met Office, strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in upper parts leading to torrential monsoon rains across the country from August 1 to 6 with occasional gaps.

Rain in several areas inundated roads and streets in the provincial capital. Rain also disrupted electricity supply in Lahore as around 288 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped.

The LESCO has appealed the consumers to exercise restrain and added that teams are working to restore the supply.

Heavy rain hit various parts of the city, including Mall Road, Ferozepur Road, Model Town, Faisal Town, Lakshmi Chowk, and Anarkali.

Read more: Heavy rain lashes parts of Karachi

Heavy rains have caused rainwater to enter homes in the Tajpura area of Lahore. Rain water has also entered the Services Hospital, causing difficulties for the patients and doctors.

The highest rainfall in Lahore was recorded at the airport with 337 millimeters, followed by Pani Wala Talab at 203 millimeters, Lakshmi Chowk at 191 millimeters, Upper Mall at 182 millimeters, Mughalpura at 173 millimeters, Tajpura at 180 millimeters, Nishtar Town at 227 millimeters, and Chowk Nakhuda at 163 millimeters.

Other cities in Punjab, including Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Wazirabad, also experienced heavy rain, breaking the intense humidity.