Heavy rain lashes parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Parts of the city received rain on Wednesday night amid a forecast of showers in the metropolis and adjoining areas, ARY News reported.

Karachi’s Super Highway, Surjani Town, North Karachi, Nagin Chowrangi, Bufferzone, Shadman Town, Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, SITE area, Garden, Guru Mandir and Numaish Chowrangi.

Karachi Press Club, Saddar, M A Jinnah Road, Empress Market, Landhi, Quaidabad, Malir, Airport, Shah Faisal Colony, Sharea Faisal, Clifton and other areas have also received heavy rainfall.

The rain lashed Super Highway, Cattle Market, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Ahsanabad and its adjoining areas.

Traders and buyers of the sacrificial animals ahead of Eidul Azha on Sunday are facing difficulties due to submerged tents and cattle portions established at the main Maweshi Mandi of the metropolis.

Amid the ongoing monsoon spell in the metropolis, the Karachi Traffic Police have launched an emergency helpline 1915 for the citizens stuck during the downpour.

According to details, the Traffic police have initiated a free vehicle repairing service for Karachiites to facilitate citizens during monsoon rains and maintain a smooth flow of traffic.

The special vehicles of Karachi traffic police have mechanic facilities like fixing tyre punctures, filling the air in the tyres, towing a car and other necessary equipment including fire extinguishers.

Dial @1915 for traffic police help.

Traffic police is present for your support and safety. pic.twitter.com/3D5muJYrzv — Karachi Police Official (@PoliceMediaCell) July 5, 2022

Moreover, the traffic police team will provide free petrol to vehicles ran out of fuel.

Comments