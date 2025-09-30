Heavy rain hampers flight operation at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport

Karachi: The flight operation at the Karachi airport was hampered owing to heavy rains in the city as many international and local flights could not landed on the airport and delayed, the airport sources said, ARY News reported.

According the airport sources, a cargo flight coming from Vietnam could not be landed at the airport.

Similarly, a local flight PK-305 coming from Lahore also not landed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport due to heavy showers.

The flight schedule also disturbed owing to torrential rains as the flights from Karachi to Jeddah and Islamabad were delayed.

On the other hand, a local flight PK-536 heading to Sukker from Karachi was cancelled owing to the downpours.

The airport sources apprised that a flight from Lahore to Karachi, PK-305 was landed to Sukkur after it diverted to interior Sindh.

Moreover, an international flight coming from Bahrain could not be landed at the airport.

Earlier, after the latest spell of rain, severe traffic jams were reported in multiple areas of Karachi, leaving commuters stranded for hours,

Motorcycles broke down on several flooded roads, while traffic flow was badly affected on Shahrah-e-Faisal, causing long queues of vehicles.

In Korangi Industrial Area, overflowing drains led to waterlogging, further slowing down traffic. Similarly, M.A. Jinnah Road witnessed one of the worst traffic snarls with vehicles stuck in long lines.

The gridlock extended to Gurumandir, Lasbela, and Liaquatabad, where traffic movement was badly disrupted. Congestion was also reported on Saddar, Jamshed Town, Tariq Road, and Mauripur Road.

Other areas hit by jams included Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Korangi, Malir, Kala Pul, Qayyumabad, and Brooks Chowrangi, while heavy traffic was also observed near Jail Chowrangi, Essa Nagri, Hassan Square, and University Road.

Even major arteries like the Lyari Expressway and roads around the National Stadium were choked with traffic following the downpour.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the Karachi traffic police to improve traffic management across the city.

He also instructed that machinery be immediately deployed in areas where rainwater has accumulated and stressed that Karachi’s drainage system must be kept effective and functional.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that every possible facility should be provided to citizens of Karachi during the rain-related disruptions.