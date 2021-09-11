Heavy rain disrupts routine life in Lahore, other parts of Punjab

LAHORE: Heavy rain on Saturday continued to lash Lahore and other parts of the Punjab province, which inundated several roads and spelled huge trouble for low-lying areas.

According to details, Gulberg, Walton Road, Dharampura, Ghaziabad and other areas are inundated. The motorists in the said areas are facing problems.

On the other hand, the managing director of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said that all disposal stations of the city are functional and the rainwater is being drained out with the help of heavy machinery.

He hoped that the water drain out the operation will be completed within time.

Meanwhile in Rawalpindi, the water level has increased in Nullah Lai while spillovers of Rawal Dam were opened.

According to Met Department, rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

However, isolated heavy falls are also likely to occur in Kashmir, Upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.