Lahore downpour leaves roads flooded, rescue teams on alert

LAHORE: Heavy lashing rains in the Punjab capital have choked the drainage and left large parts water-logged on Friday while authorities direct teams of police and rescue workers to be on guard, ARY News reported.

The capital city police officer of instructed the personnel to remain vigilant and observe heavy duty all the while keeping in touch the Water and Sanitation Agency.

More than usual force is assigned on roads to oversee rescue and make sure people are safe, CCPO said.

The low-lying areas of the capital city will have heavy lifters and breakdown trucks are to be instantly available when needed.

Heavy rain causes power outages in large parts of Lahore

Moreover, well over 100 power feeders have tripped today causing large parts of the city to go without electricity after heavy rainfall lashed the Punjab region for hours amid this monsoon spell.

The Lahore Electric Supply Company spokesperson said the power will be restored only after the rain has stopped.

With more than 100 feeders tripping, collapsing the electricity supply, many areas including Samnabad, Harbanspura, Multan Road, Bundar Road, Punjab University and Thokar Niaz Baig, are without power now.

Heavy rains have left parts of many Punjab cities inundated with rescue teams assigned to ensure people are not without means of life support.