PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a weather alert following forecasts by the Meteorological Department of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 17 to 21.

The forecast indicates widespread severe weather during the five-day period in northern, central and southern districts, including Chitral (Upper and Lower), Dir (Upper and Lower), Swat, Buner, Shangla, Malakand, Bajaur, Kohistan (Upper and Lower), Kolai Palas, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu and Orakzai.

Heavy downpours are also expected in Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Tank, and North and South Waziristan on August 20 and 21.

In response to the early warning, Director General of Rescue 1122 Shah Fahad urged the public to take strict safety precautions.

He advised citizens to avoid swimming in rivers and streams and refrain from unnecessary travel, hiking and trekking due to the heightened risk of landslides.

Authorities also advised residents to stay away from power poles, signboards, steep slopes and unfinished structures during thunderstorms. Women were particularly cautioned against crossing flooded areas and bridges.

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