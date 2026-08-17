Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas received torrential rainfall on Monday, causing Nullah Lai to swell and overflow.

As per details, rain began at around 3 a.m. across Islamabad, its twin city Rawalpindi and surrounding areas. The heavy downpour continued for several hours without any significant break.

Rawalpindi recorded around 120 mm of rainfall, while 144 mm was recorded in the Bokhara area, resulting in a sharp rise in the water level of Nullah Lai.

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Officials said the situation has been aggravated by the narrowing of the water channel near the Ganj Mandi bridge, where debris and various encroachments have reportedly accumulated on both sides of the nullah.

As a result, areas downstream, including Khaya­ban-e-Sir Syed and other surrounding localities, have been affected by the rising water level.

Read more: Heavy rains lash Rawalpindi, Islamabad as WASA declares rain emergency

If the rainfall continues, the water level in Nullah Lai could rise to 22 feet at Gawal Mandi, the level identified by the district administration as a potential danger point.

Rescue and emergency response teams have been mobilised in Murree Road and other low-lying areas. However, authorities say the intensity of the rainfall has been unusually high, with a large volume of rain falling within a short period.