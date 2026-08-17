RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: Heavy rains continue to lash Rawalpindi, Islamabad and adjoining areas, inundating low-lying localities, ARY News reported on Monday.

WASA Rawalpindi has been placed on high alert following the torrential downpour. According to the agency’s Managing Director, the current spell is the heaviest of the ongoing monsoon season, with more than 140 millimetres of rain recorded so far.

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Several low-lying areas under the Chaklala Cantonment Board have been inundated, while rainwater has accumulated on roads and streets. Areas including Murree Road, Dhoke Khabba and Jamia Masjid Road in Sadiqabad have also been affected.

WASA’s heavy machinery and field teams have been deployed to clear accumulated water and maintain drainage operations. Residents of Javed Colony, Nadeem Colony and Muslim Colony have been advised to relocate to safer areas as a precautionary measure.

According to the WASA managing director, heavy machinery and staff have been stationed at Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk Underpass, Murree Road, Sadiqabad, City Saddar Road, Dhoke Khabba, Millat Colony and Arya Mohalla to deal with water accumulation.

Read more: Punjab areas receive light to heavy rain

Continuous monitoring of Nullah Lai and other drains across the city is also under way. The WASA chief said the water level at Katarian had reached 20 feet, while 17 feet was recorded at the Gawalmandi Bridge.

Rainfall data showed 9mm recorded in Saidpur, 145mm in Golra, 134mm in Bokra, 48mm at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), 47mm in Shamsabad, 61mm in Kacheri, 106mm in Pirwadhai, 79mm in Gawalmandi and 78mm in New Katarian.

Authorities have intensified drainage and monitoring operations amid concerns over further rainfall and possible urban flooding.