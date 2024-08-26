Heavy rainfall forecast: Civic bodies, irrigation dept put on high alert in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah alerted all local bodies, district administration, and the irrigation department to be prepared for timely action in case of any emergency in the wake of the heavy rainfall forecast in the province.

Chairing a meeting to discuss emergency measures in response to the heavy rainfall forecast, CM Murad Ali Shah directed all the mayors, local bodies heads, commissioners, and deputy commissioners of the province to strengthen coordination within their respective divisions and districts and work out a detailed contingency plan to meet any emergency.

CM Murad Ali Shah instructed Commissioner Karachi that the sea condition, as reported by the Met Office, is expected to remain rough to very rough during the forecast period. “Necessary measures should be taken to prevent people from bathing in the sea,” he added.

The chief minister instructed the Fisheries Department to provide the fishermen with the necessary advice so that they can take the required precautions during this forecasted period.

Heavy rain forecase

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that a well-marked low-pressure area over central India has intensified into a depression over Madhya Pradesh and is expected to move west-southwestward, possibly reaching eastern Sindh on the night of August 26th. This weather system is likely to bring strong monsoon currents into Sindh.

Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, and Larkana districts may experience rain, wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy-very heavy to isolated hefty falls from tonight until August 31st, with occasional gaps.

Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Naushahro Feroze, and Shaheed Benazirabad districts are likely to experience rain, and thunderstorms with few heavy to isolated hefty falls from August 26th to August 30th, with occasional gaps.

Karachi Division may experience wind-thunderstorm/rain with scattered heavy to isolated very heavy falls during August 27th – 31st, with occasional gaps. Moreover, the Flood Forecasting Division of the Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a warning that severe flash flooding is expected in areas along the Kirthar range, Jacobabad, Kambar- Shahdadkot, Dadu, and Jamshoro districts from August 27th to August 31st. Urban flooding is also anticipated in the metropolitan cities of Sindh.

Metrologist Sarfraz Ahmad informed the Chief Minister that Karachi may receive 150-200 mm of rainfall, Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad 250-300 mm, Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tharparkar, Umerkot 500 mm and the rest of the district 70-100 mm. The CM was also informed that torrential downpours may cause urban flooding and rain inundation in Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Sanghar districts during 28-30 August.

The heavy rains may cause water logging in Sukkur, Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, and Jacobabad districts. Furthermore, gusty winds may cause damage to lose structures, electric installations, solar panels, old trees, etc. and lightning strikes may also cause damages.

Measures taken by local bodies

Sindh Local Government Minster Saeed Ghani briefed the Chief Minister about the measures his department has taken to clean the main drains in the city and maintain drainage systems in other major cities.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab stated that he has provided the necessary machinery for cleaning the drains to the towns so that they can maintain their systems. The water board is also active in keeping their sewerage system functional. Additionally, machinery has been arranged from PDMA and other sources to pump out water in case of accumulation from the low-lying areas.