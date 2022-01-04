Heavy rainfall lash Gwadar, other parts of Balochistan

GWADAR: Balochistan’s coastal belt as well as Turbat and other areas received heavy rainfall with thunderstorm, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Rainwater entered in houses in southern part of the port city of Gwadar, while in shops at Airport Road and Ladies Market. Power supply also suspended as the rain lashed the city.

Coastal towns of Jiwani, Pasni and Ormara also received heavy rainfall.

Kohlu and outskirts also received sporadic rain. The mercury dropped below the freezing point amid rainfall with frosty winds.

Rainwater entered in populated areas in Turbat disrupting land link of the region with other parts.

Heavy rainfall damaged several houses in Dasht Bilingor, Dalesar, Balkross and Kashap.

The authorities have sent emergency teams for relief operations in Bilingor, officials said.

Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in various part of Kech as rainfall, which started at 9:00 in the night, was continued in the region without break.

The Met Office had on Monday predicted heavy rainfall with stormy winds in coastal belt of Makran and other parts of Balochistan.

The wet spell in the coastal belt of Balochistan will end by January 06, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report.

Provincial fisheries department had advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during the rough weather.

