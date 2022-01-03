PMD forecast heavy rainfall in Balochistan coastal areas

GWADAR: The Met Office on Monday predicted heavy rainfall with stormy winds in coastal areas of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

The wet spell in the coastal belt of Balochistan will begin from today and end by January 06, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report.

Provincial fishries department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during the rough weather. “Fishermen should avoid to go for fishing in the sea for four days,” the fishries department said in an advisory.

“To avoid losses boats should be anchored at safe places during rough weather,” the department said.

Most of the areas in Balochistan including Quetta have received rainfall, while Ziarat and Kan Mehtarzai mountains have received snowfall.

Minimum temperature in Quetta dropped to 03 degree Celsius amid frosty winds. Mercury dropped to minus 2 in Kalat and minus 4 in Ziarat.

More rain and snowfall is expected in Quetta and several other areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours, according to weather forecast.

Met office earlier informed that a strong westerly wave entered into North Balochistan from Monday (3rd January), which likely to spread over central and upper Sindh and then almost whole of Pakistan.

Rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu and Barkhan in Balochistan, the PMD said in its forecast.

It also warned against likely flash flooding in vulnerable parts of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Kohlu and Kohe Suleman.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closures in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai and Chaman, met office warned.

